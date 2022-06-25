Assam Floods: 'No Power, Shortage of Food; Silchar, My Home, Is Drowning'

For the first three days, we faced a shortage of raw materials, but later, the

administration managed to procure that from other states. The prices, however, were too high. None of the vegetables were under Rs 100 (per kg); mineral water cans, for which we usually pay Rs 60 (wholesale), are now Rs 300.

There has been a shortage of candles as well. The entire town is under water and there's been no electricity for the last four days.

Electricity was supplied yesterday (23 June), but due to a short circuit in some areas, it went away in 30 minutes. We don’t have sufficient drinking water, and yesterday (23 June), we had to hire a generator to get water.