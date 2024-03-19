Asia's Largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar J&K Opens From 23 March 2024; Details

Asia's largest Tulip Garden, also known as Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, located in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir is all set to open for public from 23 March 2024. Situated at the foothills of the magnificent Zabarwan mountain range, with a breathtaking view of iconic Dal Lake, the tulip garden is undoubtedly a feast for the eyes. Every year, lakhs of local and foreign tourists visit the tulip garden to witness amazing tulips of different colors and hues. This year, 1.7 million tulips are expected to be displayed in the upcoming tulip festival 2024 in Srinagar, J&K.

According to an official statement released by Floriculture Commissioner Secretary Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, "1.7 million tulips are set to bloom this season, the groundwork of which has been completed. The department has also added another four kanals (0.5 acres) of land for the parking lot at the garden to ensure a smooth experience for the visitors."