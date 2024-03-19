Asia's Largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar J&K Opens From 23 March 2024; Details

Tulip Garden in Srinagar J&K: Opening date, time, and other details.
(Photo: srinagar.nic.in)
Asia's largest Tulip Garden, also known as Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, located in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir is all set to open for public from 23 March 2024. Situated at the foothills of the magnificent Zabarwan mountain range, with a breathtaking view of iconic Dal Lake, the tulip garden is undoubtedly a feast for the eyes. Every year, lakhs of local and foreign tourists visit the tulip garden to witness amazing tulips of different colors and hues. This year, 1.7 million tulips are expected to be displayed in the upcoming tulip festival 2024 in Srinagar, J&K.
According to an official statement released by Floriculture Commissioner Secretary Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, "1.7 million tulips are set to bloom this season, the groundwork of which has been completed. The department has also added another four kanals (0.5 acres) of land for the parking lot at the garden to ensure a smooth experience for the visitors."
According to Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, this year the total number of varieties of tulips in the garden has increased to 73, after the addition of 5 new varieties. Therefore, the existing garden area has been increased to accommodate all the tulips.
In addition to mesmerizing tulips, the garden also displays other flowers as well, which makes it look no less than a heaven. Tulip blooming season in the valley lasts for only 15-20 days because of the variations in temperature. Therefore, the famous tulip garden in Srinagar is kept open for almost a month each year.
Spread over an area of approximately 15 hectares, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar was first opened for visitors in 2008. It was built during the term of chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. Commonly known as 'Siraj Bagh', the enchanting tulip garden houses different and unique varieties of tulips. After making its entry in the esteemed World Book of Records (London), the captivating tulip garden in Srinagar is anticipated to earn the title of second largest tulip garden in the world.
This year, the tulip garden in Srinagar will open for public from Saturday, 24 March 2024.
The entry of Srinagar's tulip garden is Rs 75 for adults and Rs 30 for child.
This year, the tulip garden in Srinagar will close in the end of April.
The best time to visit tulip garden in Srinagar is between March end and starting April. This is the time when tulips are in full bloom, presenting a colorful tapestry.
The opening time of tulip garden in Srinagar is 9 am everyday.
The closing time of tulip garden in Srinagar is 7 pm everyday.
Tulip Garden in Srinagar, J&K.
Photos of Tulip Garden in Srinagar J&K.
Tulip Flowers at Tulip Garden in Cheshmashahi, Srinagar.
Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Images of Tulip Garden in Srinagar, J&K.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)