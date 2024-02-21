Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Starts From 21 February in Gulmarg J&K; Details

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Starts From 21 February in Gulmarg J&K; Details

The fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 starts from today, 21 February in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir.
Saima Andrabi
Sports
Published:

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Gulmarg Jammu and Kashmir. Here's everything to know about this sports extravaganza.

|

(Photo: kheloindia.gov.in)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Gulmarg Jammu and Kashmir. Here's everything to know about this sports extravaganza.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games festival is all set to kick start from today, Wednesday, 21 February 2024. The sports extravaganza will take place in the Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. Athletes from different parts of the country will participate in several winter games during the event including Snowboarding, Snow Mountaineering, Nordic Skiing, and Alpine Skiing.

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Event is being organized by he Department of Youth Services & Sports, J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Tourism Department, Gulmarg Development Authority and several other stakeholders. The first part of Khelo India Winter Games festival 2024 took place from 2 to 6 February in Leh, and it mainly included games like Ice Hockey & Ice Skating.

Also ReadAl Nassr vs Al Fayha Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch AFC Champions League?

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Gulmarg: Start Date

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Gulmarg is scheduled to start from today on Wednesday, 21 February 2024.

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 mascot is a snow leopard to raise awareness of issues pertaining to the preservation of natural habitats, wildlife protection, and indigenous peoples' concerns about mountain development.

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Gulmarg: End Date

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Gulmarg will end on 25 February 2024.

Also ReadHaryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live: How To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Gulmarg: Number of Participants

According to the official website, kheloindia.gov.in, "The Games will witness participation of 1200+ participants including 700+ athletes, 141 Support Staff, 113 Technical Officials, 250+ Volunteer and Sports Specific Volunteer and a total of 136 medals are at stake."

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Gulmarg Schedule: Dates, Venue, and Type of Sport

Check out the schedule of all games in the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Gulmarg.

21 to 24 February 2024: Nordic Skiing at Golf Course, Gulmarg, J&K

22 to 24 February 2024: Ski Mountaineering at Kangdoori, Gulmarg, J&K

22 to 25 February 2024: Alpine Skiing at Kangdoori, Gulmarg, J&K

22 to 25 February 2024: Snowboard at Kangdoori, Gulmarg, J&K

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Gulmarg, J&K.

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Opening Ceremony  in Gulmarg, J&K.

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Gulmarg, J&K kick starts today on 21 February 2024.

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT