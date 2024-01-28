Mughal Gardens Opening Date 2024: Amrit Udyan Date, Time & Online Ticket Booking

Amrit Udyan or Mughal Gardens Opening Date 2024: Timings, Ticket Booking, and Other Details Here.
(Photo: rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in)
Mughal Garden renamed as Amrit Udyan will be open for general public from 2 February 2024 during the Udyan Utsav festival 2024. Visitors can explore the gardens six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday. On Mondays, the garden are closed for maintenance purposes. According to an official statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Amrit Udyan will close for public visit on 31 March 2024.
The Amrit Udyan tour will include visit to circular garden, bonsai garden, long garden, musical fountain, spiritual garden, and central lawn. Food courts are available at the exit gates. For the convenience of visitors, medical & first-aid facilities, drinking water, and toilets are available along the public route.
Let us check out the Amrit Udyan 2024 opening date, closing date, ticket booking, entry, exit, and other important details below.
Amrit Udyan will open for general public from 2 February 2024.
Amrit Udyan will close on 31 March 2024.
Amrit Udyan will be closed every week on Monday. It will be also closed on the occasion of Holi on 25 March.
The opening time of Amrit Udyan is 10 am.
The closing time of Amrit Udyan is 5 pm. The last entry will be at 4 pm.
The entry gate of Amrit Udyan is Gate no. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near North Avenue.
Amrit Udyan will be open to special visitors on following dates.
22 February 2024: Differently abled persons
23 February 2024: Defence Forces and Personnel of Paramilitary Forces & Police.
01 March 2024: Women and Tribal Women's SHGs.
05 March 2024: Children of Orphanages in and around Delhi NCR.
The nearest metro station to Amrit Udyan is Central Secretariat. Shuttle services are also available to visitors from Central Secretariat.
Booking of tickets of Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan during Udyan Utsav is free of cost.
Go to the official website, visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for 'Amrit Udyan'.
Now click on the option that reads as 'Book Your Visit Now."
Select the date and time, and click on 'Continue'.
Select the number of persons within the assigned age groups, and click on 'Continue'.
You will be asked to give your registered mobile number for OTP.
Verify the OTP.
Review the details.
Download, save, and print a copy of the ticket.
The offline tickets of Amrit Udyan 2024 can be booked at at the Registration/Information centre or Self Service Kiosks available outside the Gate no. 35.
For detailed information, click on the PDF here.
