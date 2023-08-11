Amrit Udyan Date: Mughal Garden Visiting Dates, Ticket Price & Booking Process

Visitors can enjoy the Mughal Garden, also known as Amrit Udyan, for free from 31 January 2023, as per the latest official details. It is important to note that visitors do not have to pay any ticket costs to visit the garden. The ones who want to visit the Mughal Garden for free should note that they must book entry tickets via the official website. Nobody will be allowed to enter Amrit Udyan without the entry tickets.

According to the latest official details, visitors can book their Mughal Garden entry tickets via the official website – rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in. You will get to know the visiting timings, entry dates, and other important details via the website before booking your tickets. Make sure to visit Amrit Udyan on the correct dates. Take note of the important details stated online.