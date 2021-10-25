Aryan Khan Case: Here are Claims, Counter-Claims & Questions NCB Didn't Answer

Here's what happened! Let's start with the allegations of extortion against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

A person named Prabhakar Sail, who became Witness No. 1 in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, shocked everybody with his statement on Sunday, 24 October. Sail said that he was the personal bodyguard of the controversial independent witness Kiran Gosavi and that Gosavi demanded Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani to cover up the case involving Aryan Khan. The amount was brought down to Rs 18 crore, of which Sail claims Rs 8 crore was to given to Sameer Wankhede.

Sail also said that he was made to sign on nine or 10 blank papers at the NCB office. He also added that he picked up Rs 50 lakh in cash from an unknown person and handed over Rs 38 lakh of it to a person named Sam D'Souza the next day.

Now comes the second character, Sam D'Souza. According to Sail, Gosavi and Sam had a meeting outside the NCB office on the night of the raid on the cruise. Sail had heard about the demand of Rs 25 crore between these two.