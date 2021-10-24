New Twists in Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges Pay-Off, NCB Denies

In an unforeseen twist, Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, alleged in an affidavit that he was asked by Sameer Wakhende to sign as panch witness of the drugs case.

He claimed his signature was taken on 10 blank papers, Live Law reported.

Sameer Wankhede is the officer leading the investigation in the Mumbai drugs case. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, and others were arrested by the NCB during a raid on a cruise ship.

Sail also alleged that he overheard discussions of a Rs 18 crore deal between KP Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza.

He claimed that Rs 8 crore from that sum was to be paid to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, according to an NDTV report.