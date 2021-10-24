New Twists in Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges Pay-Off, NCB Denies

File photo: Aryan Khan with KP Gosavi
(Photo: Ritvick Bhalekar)
In an unforeseen twist, Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, alleged in an affidavit that he was asked by Sameer Wakhende to sign as panch witness of the drugs case.
He claimed his signature was taken on 10 blank papers, Live Law reported.
Sameer Wankhede is the officer leading the investigation in the Mumbai drugs case. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, and others were arrested by the NCB during a raid on a cruise ship.
Sail also alleged that he overheard discussions of a Rs 18 crore deal between KP Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza.
He claimed that Rs 8 crore from that sum was to be paid to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, according to an NDTV report.
KP Gosavi is the alleged private investigator who was in the viral selfie with Aryan Khan after his arrest. Wankhede has denied the allegations and has said he will give a ‘fitting reply’.
Sources in the agency claimed that the allegations were made with the intention to “malign the agency’s image.”
The man, reported to be Prabhakar Sail, claims to be Gosavi’s bodyguard. He was also named as a witness in an NCB press release.
As per Live Law, Sail in his affidavit said that he has seen Pooja Dadlani (Shah Rukh Khan's manager) talking to KP Gosavi. He has also alleged that he was asked by Gosavi to go to a location to collect Rs 50 lakh cash. He said that he collected two bags of cash and delivered to Gosavi.
NDTV quoted the NCB sources as saying, “There are CCTV cameras in the office and nothing of this sort happened.” They also said that the affidavit can be taken to an NDPS court where the agency will give its response.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also tweeted about the matter. "CM Uddhav Thackeray said that these cases are made to defame Maharashtra, police should take suo moto cognizance."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)