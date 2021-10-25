Aryan Khan Case | KP Gosavi Says 'Will Surrender in Half an Hour': Report

Sail stated in his affidavit that Gosavi said they will have to give Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai, according to an NDTV report.



Furthermore, Sail has claimed that Gosavi, Sam D'Souza, and Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, had a 15-minute meeting inside a car on the evening of the raid.



Sail also claims to have received two bags of cash containing Rs 38 lakh, following Gosavi's instructions, which he handed to Sam D'Souza.