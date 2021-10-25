Fake Twitter Account of NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede Emerges

Several social media users have engaged with an imposter account claiming to be that of the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the investigation in the drugs case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, among others.

The fake Twitter account is called Sameer Wankhede (@SmeerWankhede) and has over 12,000 followers despite having tweeted only six times as per the last logs of the account.

However, we found that the Twitter account is a fake one and the previous handle was called "@iSnehaAgarwal". The Twitter account was created in August and the only available tweets on the account are from Saturday, 23 October.