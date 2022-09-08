Arshdeep Row: Zubair Responds to BJP Neta Who Filed Police Complaint Against Him

On 5 September, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a police complaint against Mohammed Zubair, alleging that the co-founder of Alt News was working for Pakistani handlers when he pointed out how 23-year-old cricketer Arshdeep Singh was being viciously trolled online for dropping a catch against Pakistan.

Late on 7 September, Zubair responded with a detailed thread to the claims made against him - along with screenshots and links to argue his case.