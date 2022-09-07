Don’t Destroy the Young Kid: Brett Lee Speaks up for Arshdeep Singh

Lee Feels Arshdeep Can Be a Very Effective Death Bowler

Barring the dropped catch, Arshdeep has not had a poor campaign in Asia Cup 2022. He picked up four wickets in as many matches – three of them coming against Pakistan. Besides that, he was given only seven runs to defend in both of India’s two Super Four games, and on both occasions, he kept his team alive till the penultimate delivery.

Praising the youngster’s composure at the death overs, Lee claimed Arshdeep has got all the qualities to be a fantastic death bowler. “I have been following Arshdeep Singh for a number of years now. When you bowl at the death, you have to deliver, because if you don’t, you could be blamed for your team losing. That has happened to me on numerous occasions in my career. He will learn from that. I still think he has got all it takes to be a very efficient death bowler. So all I am saying is, stick with him, don’t destroy the young kid,” he said.