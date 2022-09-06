Tendulkar Comes Out in Arshdeep’s Support, Urges Fans To Stop ‘Personal Attacks'

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has come out in support of young pacer Arshdeep Singh after he was trolled on social media for a dropped catch. Tendulkar has urged the cricket loyalists to keep personal attacks out of the match.

In a game against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, 4 September, Arshdeep Singh dropped a crucial catch of Asif Ali, who later went on to play a match-winning cameo.

Since then, the speedster from Punjab found himself at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism and trolls on social media, whilst his Wikipedia page was also vandalized. However, many current and former cricketers have come out in support of the youngster since that event, and Sachin Tendulkar is the latest to do so.