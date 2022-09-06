Tendulkar Comes Out in Arshdeep’s Support, Urges Fans To Stop ‘Personal Attacks'

Asia Cup 2022: Sachin Tendulkar has asked the Indian fans to support pacer Arshdeep Singh.
Photo: Twitter/BCCI
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has come out in support of young pacer Arshdeep Singh after he was trolled on social media for a dropped catch. Tendulkar has urged the cricket loyalists to keep personal attacks out of the match.
In a game against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, 4 September, Arshdeep Singh dropped a crucial catch of Asif Ali, who later went on to play a match-winning cameo.
Since then, the speedster from Punjab found himself at the receiving end of a barrage of criticism and trolls on social media, whilst his Wikipedia page was also vandalized. However, many current and former cricketers have come out in support of the youngster since that event, and Sachin Tendulkar is the latest to do so.
Urging the fans to keep supporting the bowler, the owner of 100 international centuries wrote on Twitter "Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks.
@arshdeepsinghh and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes."
Before Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and many others took a similar stance, urging the fans to abstain from launching personal attacks on the player. "Stop criticising young @arshdeepsingh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.
"Arshdeep is a strong character. Stay that way boy. @arshdeepsingh," wrote Irfan Pathan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)