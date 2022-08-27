Sonali Phogat Case: Goa Police Detains Hotel Owner & Suspected Drug Peddler

The 41-year-old actor-turned-politician Sonali Phogat had died in Goa while she was on a shoot on 23 August.
Goa Police on Saturday, 27 August, detained a North Goa restaurant owner and a suspected drug peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the case pertaining to the suspicious death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, a senior officer said.
The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo "confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him, the officer said.
Another man who has been detained is identified as Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies restaurant, where Phogat was partying late at night on August 22 before her death under mysterious circumstances.
Meanwhile, Goa Congress leader Michael Lobo has claimed that "the police are trying to hush up the Sonali Phogat murder case" and has demanded a CBI probe instead.
From suspected heart attack to murder, ever since the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, the case has seen several developments with various allegations made by the family and the eventual unfolding investigation of the police.
The Goa Police on Friday, 26 August, had claimed that Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan had confessed to deliberately mixing chemicals into a liquid that she had consumed.
Dismissing heart attack as the cause of death, her family had claimed she didn't have any medical issues and it was not possible for her to have died of a heart attack. "She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack," Phogat's sister, Rupesh, had said.
Later, Dhaka, in his complaint, claimed that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister, and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed during the conversation and complained about her two colleagues, he alleged, adding that she was going to report it to Hisar Police the next day.
He also alleged that three months ago Sudhir fed her kheer after which her "hands and legs started trembling and stopped working."
Adding to the list of allegations, he also said that Sonali had told him that three years ago, Sudhir had sexually assaulted her after spiking her food and later blackmailed her.
Sudhir had also allegedly taken away both her phones, property papers, ATM card, and house keys.
The police had earlier said that the cause of Phogat's death is established as heart attack.
On Friday, 26 August, the police arrested Sukhwinder and Sudhir and took them for medical checkup. The police in its statement also said that the accused spiked Phogat's drink with some obnoxious substance and forced her to drink it.
"Later she was taken by Sangwan and Singh to the hotel where they were staying, and then to St Anthony's hospital, where she was declared brought dead," the police added.
Jaspal Singh, Director-General of Police (DGP) of Goa said, "The post-mortem report remained inconclusive. The only way left is to question the suspects to ascertain the manner of death."
