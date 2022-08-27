Sonali Phogat Case: Goa Police Detains Hotel Owner & Suspected Drug Peddler

Goa Police on Saturday, 27 August, detained a North Goa restaurant owner and a suspected drug peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the case pertaining to the suspicious death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, a senior officer said.

The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo "confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him, the officer said.

Another man who has been detained is identified as Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies restaurant, where Phogat was partying late at night on August 22 before her death under mysterious circumstances.