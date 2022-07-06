Ajmer Dargah Cleric Arrested for Offering Bounty on Nupur Sharma

The Rajasthan Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Monday night on the basis of a complaint against Salman Chishti, a dargah ‘khadim', over a video clip.
A cleric at the Ajmer Dargah was arrested on Wednesday, 6 July, after he allegedly offered on camera to gift his house to anyone who beheads now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remark on Prophet Muhammad.
In the video, the cleric purportedly says he would give his house to anyone who brings Sharma's head to him. He is further heard saying that he would have shot her dead for insulting Prophet Muhammad.
"You have to give a reply to all Muslim countries. I am saying this from Ajmer, Rajasthan and this message is from Huzur Khwaja Baba ka Darbar," he said in the video, referring to the Sufi shrine that sees many Hindu visitors, apart from Muslim devotees, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Dargah Station House Officer Dalveer Singh Faujdar has said that the accused has a criminal background.
Condemning the video, the office of Ajmer Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said that the renowned shrine is seen as a place of communal harmony.
This comes after four people were arrested in connection with another provocative speech allegedly delivered at the main gate of the Ajmer Dargah on 17 June.
Though the video of the speech was in circulation earlier, the arrests were made after the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.
Nupur Sharma was suspended by the saffron party over a remark on Prophet Muhammad during a television debate that outraged the Muslim community and garnered condemnation from several Islamic nations.
