'Abuse of Power by Authorities': Amnesty India on Mohammed Zubair's Arrest

Amnesty International India on Tuesday, 28 June, condemned the arrest of Mohammed Zubair, Alt News co-founder and fact-checker, and demanded that he be released immediately.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday, 27 June, for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments" and "promoting enmity" via a tweet he had posted in 2018.

The non-governmental human rights organisation, in a statement, termed the arrest "a clear violation of the right to freedom of expression, abuse of power by the authorities," which "sends a message that dissent is not tolerated in the country."

Aakar Patel, the chair of the board of Amnesty International India, called on the Delhi Police for the immediate release of Zubair.