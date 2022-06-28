'Mohammed Zubair Hurt Religious Feelings To Get Fame': Delhi Police Tells Court

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was brought to Delhi's Patiala court on Tuesday, 28 June, in connection with a case filed against him for one of his tweets. The police have sought custody of the journalist for five more days.

The Delhi Police told the court that Zubair used controversial tweets to hurt religious sentiments and garner fame, news agency PTI reported.

They also said that Zubair intentionally formatted his phone and refused to cooperate in the investigation.