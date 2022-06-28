'Mohammed Zubair Hurt Religious Feelings To Get Fame': Delhi Police Tells Court
The police has sought an extension of Zubair's custody by five days in a case related to a four-year-old tweet.
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was brought to Delhi's Patiala court on Tuesday, 28 June, in connection with a case filed against him for one of his tweets. The police have sought custody of the journalist for five more days.
The Delhi Police told the court that Zubair used controversial tweets to hurt religious sentiments and garner fame, news agency PTI reported.
They also said that Zubair intentionally formatted his phone and refused to cooperate in the investigation.
The court has reserved its order on the police plea seeking further custody and will announce it soon.
Zubair was arrested on Monday and was sent to police remand for one day on the charge of allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a four-year-old tweet.
The charges against Zubair include the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153 (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (outraging religious feelings of any class).
What the FIR Against Zubair Says
The First Information Report (FIR) filed against him states: "These words and the picture found to be used by Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) against a particular religious community and are highly provocative and more than sufficient to incite feeling of hatred amongst people which can be detrimental for maintenance of public tranquility in the society."
"Transmission and publication of such posts has been deliberately done by Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) through electronic media to insult the religious feelings of a particular community with intent to provoke breach of peace which attracts offence under section 153A/295 IPC," the FIR added.
Zubair's colleague and Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha said in a tweet, "Counsels Soutik Banerjee and Kawalpreet Kaur appeared for Zubair. The police had sought 7 days police custody. The duty magistrate declined to give long custody and allowed custody for only 1 day. Half hour visitation has been allowed for the lawyer."
Sinha also said that no FIR copy was given to them "despite repeated requests."
Zubair's Tweet
Zubair, on 24 March 2018, tweeted a picture of the signboard of a hotel changed from 'Honeymoon Hotel' to 'Hanuman Hotel.'
"Before 2014 : Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014 : Hanuman Hotel. #SanskaariHotel," he had written.
It is pertinent to note that the image to which the objection has been raised was taken from the 1983 comedy film Kissi Se Na Kehna, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The movie has aired on TV and other streaming platforms, and presumably has due clearance from the censor board.
The movie stars Deepti Naval, Farooq Shaikh, and Utpal Dutt, among others.
The complaint against Zubair was registered by Twitter handle '@balajikijaiin'.
The account, whose user(s) remain anonymous, calls itself 'Hanuman Bhakt.' It is based out of Rajasthan, as per its location in the bio.
(With inputs from PTI.)
