Twitter Withholds Journalist C J Werleman’s Account in India on Govt's Request

Twitter, at the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has withheld the account of C J Werleman, a journalist who writes on Islamophobia and other issues regarding the Muslim communities.

"@cjwerleman's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," a message on Werleman's Twitter handle stated.

According to PTI, an official said the account has been withheld following a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for comments spreading “anti-India propaganda”.

Werleman claimed that his account has been withheld in India because of demands made by the “far-right, Hindu fascist regime of Narendra Modi”.