Twitter Withholds Journalist C J Werleman’s Account in India on Govt's Request

C J Werleman
(Photo: cjwerleman.com)
Twitter, at the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has withheld the account of C J Werleman, a journalist who writes on Islamophobia and other issues regarding the Muslim communities.
"@cjwerleman's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," a message on Werleman's Twitter handle stated.
According to PTI, an official said the account has been withheld following a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for comments spreading “anti-India propaganda”.
Werleman claimed that his account has been withheld in India because of demands made by the “far-right, Hindu fascist regime of Narendra Modi”.
CJ Werleman is a journalist, published author, political commentator, and activist who works on Muslim Civil rights.
His stories and investigations have been published on various international cable news programs. According to his website, Werleman has written more than 400 articles for various international news publications, and produced more than 100 podcast episodes.
(With inputs from PTI)
