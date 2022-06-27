'Aggressive Abuse of Power': Human Rights Group Condemns Teesta's Arrest

The WGHR was established in January 2009 by a group of civil society organisations and independent experts working in the field of human rights in India.

The WGHR works towards the realisation of all civil, cultural, economic, political, and social human rights in the country and towards holding the Indian government accountable to its national and international human rights obligations, notes Partners for Law in Development (PLD) in its website. The PLD is a member of the WGHR, which provides expertise on the issue of women’s rights in India.

At the national level, the WGHR seeks to engage with relevant human rights, government, parliamentary, judicial and academic institutions. At the international level, the WGHR seeks to effectively work with United Nations (UN) human rights instruments and mechanisms.