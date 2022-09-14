‘Amiri Ka Ghamand Hoga’: Noida Security Guard After Being Slapped by Resident

“I don’t know sir. Shayad, amiri ka ghamand hoga (Maybe, it's the vanity of being rich),” said 22-year-old Sachin Rana, a security guard at Noida's Cleo County housing society who was recently in the news after he was slapped by a woman resident.

In a video of the incident that went viral on social media on 10 September, 38-year-old Sutupa Das could be seen slapping Rana for an alleged 'delay' in opening the gate.

Rana told The Quint that the supposed delay was of only "three seconds."

The woman, a professor in Delhi University, was arrested after Rana filed a police complaint against her. She later got bail.