NCLAT Rejects Amazon’s Plea Against CCI Order; Imposes Rs 200 Crore Penalty

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday, 13 June, rejected Amazon's plea challenging the decision of fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) to suspend the approval for the e-commerce major's deal with Future Coupons.

A two-member bench comprising Justice M Venugopal and Ashok Kumar Mishra, upheld the findings of the CCI and directed it to pay the penalty of Rs 200 crore imposed on Amazon by the fair trade regulator within 45 days from Monday.