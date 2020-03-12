NCLAT Sets Aside Plea Against CCI Nod to Walmart-Flipkart Deal
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday, 12 March, dismissed a petition filed by traders' body CAIT against CCI nod to Walmart's USD 16-billion acquisition of Flipkart.
A two-member bench of the appellate tribunal headed by Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya said CAIT failed to establish its allegations against CCI granting approval for the Walmart-Flipkart deal. NCLAT also said that Flipkart was not even made party by CAIT in its plea.
The appellate tribunal also observed that the deal would add value to the Flipkart platform.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on 8 August 2018 had said it has approved US retail giant Walmart's acquisition of Flipkart. NCLAT had reserved its order on CAIT's plea in January last year.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)