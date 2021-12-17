CCI Suspends Amazon's Deal With Future Group, Says It 'Suppressed Information'

For months, the US firm had successfully utilised the terms of its toehold $200 million investment that it had made in 2019 to block Future's attempts of selling retail assets to Reliance Industries for $ 3.4 billion.

The CCI, in its 57-page order, said that "it was necessary to examine the combination (deal) afresh". The country's antitrust body added that the approval it had given in 2019 would remain in "abeyance" till then.

Amazon "suppressed the actual scope" of the deal and made "false and incorrect statements" when it sought for approvals, the CCI order noted.