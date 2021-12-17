ADVERTISEMENT

CCI Suspends Amazon's Deal With Future Group, Says It 'Suppressed Information'

This could have far-reaching consequences on Amazon's legal battles with its former partner Future.

The Quint
Published
Tech News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday, 17 December, suspended Amazon's 2019-deal with Future Group, after it reviewed allegations that&nbsp;the US e-commerce giant had concealed information while seeking regulatory approval.</p></div>
i

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday, 17 December, suspended Amazon's 2019-deal with Future Group, after it reviewed allegations that the US e-commerce giant had concealed information while seeking regulatory approval, as per a Reuters report.

Also Read

ED Summons Amazon India Chief in Probe On Deal with Future Group

ED Summons Amazon India Chief in Probe On Deal with Future Group
ADVERTISEMENT

For months, the US firm had successfully utilised the terms of its toehold $200 million investment that it had made in 2019 to block Future's attempts of selling retail assets to Reliance Industries for $ 3.4 billion.

The CCI, in its 57-page order, said that "it was necessary to examine the combination (deal) afresh". The country's antitrust body added that the approval it had given in 2019 would remain in "abeyance" till then.

Amazon "suppressed the actual scope" of the deal and made "false and incorrect statements" when it sought for approvals, the CCI order noted.

Also Read

'Chose Productivity Over Lives': 6 Die in Tornado-Hit Facility, Amazon Faces Ire

'Chose Productivity Over Lives': 6 Die in Tornado-Hit Facility, Amazon Faces Ire

(With inputs from Reuters)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT