Air India Divestment 'Win-Win for All Stakeholders': Civil Aviation Min Scindia

A day after the completion of the Air India transfer to the Tata Group, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday, 28 January, hailed the divestment as a 'win-win situation' for all stakeholders.

"I think it is a win-win situation for all stakeholders concerned, for government and for Tata Group. This transaction represents a huge quantum jump in terms of capabilities in the Civil Aviation sector," he stated, news agency ANI reported.

The hitherto state-run airline was handed over to its old owners, the Tata Group, on Thursday – nearly 69 years after it was nationalised.