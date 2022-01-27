Air India Handover to Tata Sons Likely Today, Group Chairman Reaches Delhi
Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the handover.
The Air India divestment process is expected to reach its completion on Thursday, 27 January, news agency ANI reported, amid media reports of delays in the process.
Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the handover, NDTV reported, citing sources.
"Officially Air India hands over to Tata Group today in the afternoon. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran will be in the ministries for the official handover process," a senior goverment official told ANI.
Upon the completion of the divestment on Thursday, the airline will be handed back to its old owners after nearly 69 years.
Media reports on Thursday had suggested that there might be a delay in the transfer process, pushing it to Friday. Around 10 pm on Wednesday, employees of Air India received an email that the transfer has been put on hold, India Today reported.
In the meantime, the Tata Group has taken its first step at Air India by introducing an "enhanced meal service" in some flights from Thursday.
The change has been made for four flights that will operate from Mumbai – AI864 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI687 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI945 (Mumbai-Abu Dhabi) and AI639 (Mumbai-Bengaluru), news agency PTI reported, citing officials.
The new meal service will be expanded to more flights in a staggered and phased manner, PTI reported, citing officials.
The Delay in the Air India Divestment
Following Tata's victory in the Air India bidding on 8 October, the central government on 11 October 2021 had issued a Letter of Intent (LoI), confirming its willingness to sell its 100 percent stake in the airline.
It was settled that the handover of the company would be finished by December 2021.
However, pending approvals and unresolved dues of the debt-ridden airline posed hindrances to the process, delaying the culmination of the transfer by a month.
Earlier, Air India's Director of Finance Vinod Hejmadi, in an email to the company's employees on Monday, 24 January, said the divestment of the national carrier was slated to finish on 27 January.
"The closing balance sheet as on 20th Jan has to be provided today 24th Jan so that it can be reviewed by Tatas and any changes can be effected on Wednesday," an internal communication stated.
Notably, business tycoon JRD Tata had founded the airline and had piloted the first flight in 1932.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.