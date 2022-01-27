'Welcome Back': Tata Sons Chairman Writes to Air India Employees After Takeover

The Tata Group officially took the reins of the airlines after the divestment process was completed on Thursday. After the takeover, Chandrasekaran said, "We're totally delighted that this process is complete and happy to have Air India back in the Tata Group. We look forward to working with everyone to create a world-class airline."

He also expressed gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; as per the company, he "thanked her for the successful closure of the Air India transaction."

Calling the takeover "the beginning of a new chapter," Chandrasekharan said in the letter that the company would focus on the future to "build the airline our country needs."

He added that the company intended to embrace the future to honour the "glorious history" of the airline.