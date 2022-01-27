Air India Handover to Tata Sons Likely Today, Group Chairman Reaches Delhi

The Air India divestment process is expected to reach its completion on Thursday, 27 January, news agency ANI reported, amid media reports of delays in the process.

Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the handover, NDTV reported, citing sources.

"Officially Air India hands over to Tata Group today in the afternoon. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran will be in the ministries for the official handover process," a senior goverment official told ANI.

Upon the completion of the divestment on Thursday, the airline will be handed back to its old owners after nearly 69 years.