Why Is AIMIM, Which Claims To Be Secular, Not in the DMK Camp?

"Both Stalin and EPS have betrayed Muslims. So people want an alternative and we are giving that. There are Muslims in all the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Based on their vote share, shouldn't these parties be giving at least 12 seats if they call themselves secular?” asked Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the DMK spokesperson argued that a newcomer like Owaisi will not be welcomed by the people of Tamil Nadu.

"He may have individual charisma but people won't vote for him because he is not from the state and has a deleterious effect on secular electoral politics," said Annadurai.



A source close to the DMK also said that Owaisi draws his support mainly from Urdu-speaking Muslims, who are more in number in the northern parts of Tamil Nadu. In the constituencies where the AIMIM plans to contest, mostly Tamil-speaking Muslims reside. “People of Tamil Nadu want to vote for Tamil people and not outsiders,” the source said.

However, this is not AIMIM’s first time contest in Tamil Nadu.