DMK Vs Allies: Stalin Lets Prashant Kishor Talk Tough Over Seats

Here's why.

The DMK wants to contest from at least 180 seats out of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. They are prepared to leave the rest of the 54 seats to their alliance partners. This means that the Congress which had asked for 30 seats and the VCK, the CPI, the CPI (M) and the IUML, all of whom had asked for 10 seats each, will have to settle for way lesser numbers. Already, the VCK and the CPI have agreed to contest in six seats each. The CPI (M) is expected to get five seats and the Congress has been offered just 18 seats. The IUML may get four seats.

The tough negotiation is believed to have been steered by Kishor, whose campaign strategy team is working closely with DMK President MK Stalin.