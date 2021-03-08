More Than Half of TN, Kerala Don’t Prefer PM Modi: Opinion Poll 

Over 51 percent of respondents from Tamil Nadu voted that they were ‘not at all satisfied’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Times Now-C-Voter opinion poll has projected.



Similarly, only 31.95 percent chose Narendra Modi as the preferred prime minister and over 55.84 per cent chose Congress’ Rahul Gandhi.

Political analysts have opined that one of the challenges that All Indian Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faces this Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is its association with the saffron party. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has, on several instances, condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its ‘divisive politics.’



Here are the takeaways from the opinion polls conducted in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.