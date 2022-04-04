Muslim Man Attacks Cops Outside Gorakhnath Temple, Govt Says 'Act of Terror'

An IIT-Bombay graduate was taken into custody in Gorakhpur on Sunday, 3 April.
(Photo: Piyush Rai/The Quint)
An IIT-Bombay graduate was taken into custody in Gorakhpur on Sunday, 3 April, after he attacked two police officers stationed outside the Gorakhnath temple with a sharp weapon while raising religious slogans, the police said.
The incident took place at the Gorakhnath temple, the headquarters of the Gorakhnath mutt, of which Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest.
"The attack on police personnel in Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur is part of a serious conspiracy and based on the available facts it can be said that it is a terrorist incident," the release in Hindi stated.
The CM will also be reportedly visiting Gorakhpur on Monday.
"At around 7 pm, there were two PAC jawans at the entrance of the temple were attacked by a man using a sharp weapon. While one of the officers got injured after repeated attacks by the man, other officers took cognisance while he entered the gate and tried to attack the PAC post nearby. The other jawans present there tried to stop him. A PAC constable called Anurag tried to brave him. The police exercised restraint despite his repeated attacks and till he was overpowered by several officers and people around. The man has been identified as Ahmad Murtuza, a resident of Gorakhpur. While attacking, he was raising religious slogans. We cannot rule out any possibilities, especially a terror angle. All angles are being probed," ADG Akhil Kumar told the media.
The government's press release further said that the attacker was trying to enter the temple premises with the "bad intention" to carry out a terrorist attack, which was foiled by jawans of the PAC and the police.
The release also added that CM Adityanath had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the policemen who tried to foil the attack.
The police also said that there could be a terror plot regarding the case, as Adityanath is known to visit the area often. "There could be terror angle in it. The case is to be transferred to Anti-terror Squad," Prashant Kumar, UP ADG (law and order) was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
