Muslim Man Attacks Cops Outside Gorakhnath Temple, Govt Says 'Act of Terror'

An IIT-Bombay graduate was taken into custody in Gorakhpur on Sunday, 3 April, after he attacked two police officers stationed outside the Gorakhnath temple with a sharp weapon while raising religious slogans, the police said.

The incident took place at the Gorakhnath temple, the headquarters of the Gorakhnath mutt, of which Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest.