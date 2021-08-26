‘Treated Like a Criminal’: Afghan Woman MP Deported From Delhi Airport

Rangina Kargar, a woman member of the Afghan parliament has alleged that she was deported from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi on 20 August, The Indian Express reported.

The Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan just a few days ago, with Kabul falling to the insurgent group, as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Kargar is a member of Wolesi Jirga. A parliamentarian since 2010, she represents the Faryab province in the country. Kargar, who holds a diplomatic or official passport, said she arrived at IGI early on 20 August from Istanbul on a Fly Dubai flight.