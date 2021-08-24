Can India Become a Circular Plastic Economy To Avert a Major Ecological Crisis?

The contemporary consumeristic ‘use-and-throw’ culture, coupled with the COVID-19 crisis wherein SUPs have become ubiquitous through disposable masks, PPE kits, sanitiser sachets, etc, has aggravated the problem to menacing proportions, resulting in large-scale destruction of marine ecosystems and biodiversity loss.

Microplastics make their way into the human food chain through consumption of marine and land animals that have ingested plastic waste.

Over 50 percent of the plastic waste remains uncollected and accumulates in landfills, creating a breeding ground for disease-spreading mosquitoes and flies.

Plastic also results in a significant carbon footprint. The entire lifecycle of plastics starting with extraction and transportation of fossil fuels for plastic production to end-of-life disposal at landfills or incineration plants generates billions of tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.