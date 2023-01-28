Adani Group Stocks Lose $48Bn Over Hindenburg Fraud Claims, LIC Shares Also Fall

Close to $50 billion lost: The seven listen companies of the Adani conglomerate lost a total $48 billion in market capitalisation after report by Hindenburg Research on 24 January flagged concerns about debt levels and the widespread use of tax havens.

Not the only one: While Adani group took a beating it wasn’t the only one. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which is the single largest non-promoter domestic shareholder in the group’s five largest companies, lost Rs 16,627 crore due to the fall in Adani’s holdings.

LIC's woes: The value of LIC’s holdings in Adani Group dipped from 72,193 crore on Tuesday to Rs 55,565 crore on Friday - a drop of 22 percent. LIC’s share prices also took a hit and dell 5.3 percent by Friday.