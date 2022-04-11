Rishi Sunak Refers Himself to PM’s Ethics Advisor Over Wife’s Non-Dom Revelation

The UK government's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, in light of the controversy around his wife Akshata Murthy's non-domicile status, has referred himself to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ethics watchdog, the BBC reported on Monday, 11 April.

The chancellor wants Lord Geidt – the advisor to the prime minister on ministers' interests – to check whether he has broken any laws or not.

The Labour Party has claimed that the British public deserves to know if Sunak ever benefitted from tax havens.

Akshata Murthy, on the other hand, announced last week she would start paying taxes to the British government on her foreign earnings.

It was recently revealed that Murthy pays £30,000 a year to maintain her non-dom status, which allows her to avoid paying up to £20 million in tax to the British government.