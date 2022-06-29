Twitter Account That Led to Mohammed Zubair's Arrest Doesn't Exist Anymore

The anonymous Twitter account that made the singular post responsible for the arrest of the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News Mohammed Zubair does not exist on the social media website as of Wednesday, 29 June.

The account has disappeared from the website following the news of Zubair's arrest on Monday.

Going by the name of 'Hanuman Bhakt,' the Twitter handle @balajikijaiin had raised an objection to tweet posted by the journalist four years ago, urging the Delhi Police to take action against him.