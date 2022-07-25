Aarey Forest Row: Two Protesters Detained, Police Deployment Increased

The Mumbai police on Monday, 25 July, detained two protesters in the city's Aarey colony and ramped up deployment in the area, an official said.

The two detained – Tabrez Sayyed and Jayesh Bhise – were served notices under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on 24 July, prohibiting them from assembling unlawfully to protest against the construction of the widely contested metro car shed in the area.

The police added that barricades have been put up and roads had either been closed or diverted. Outsiders entering the area are being intercepted, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, a video of cutting and felling of trees in Aarey is being circulated by demonstrators on social media. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has diverted a few buses plying on the route due to felling of trees, an official told PTI.