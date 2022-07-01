'People Will Rise Again': Climate Activists on Shinde's Aarey Car Shed Order

Spread over 32,000 acres, the Aarey forest, which is located in northern suburbs of Mumbai, is home to vulnerable species — leopards, sambar deer, and dozens of types of butterflies, among others — and consists of 27 tribal hamlets.

The Save Aarey Movement started in 2014 and saw people from all walks of life come together to save the city's lungs. Over the years, the tribals living near Aarey have lost their land to projects such as the National Security Guard (NSG) training centre, Film City, and housing, complexes.

In 2019, however, the then-BJP-Shiv Sena government's proposal to construct a metro car shed which would have resulted in cutting down of over 2,000 trees in Aarey colony led to widespread protests.