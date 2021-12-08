IAF Chopper Carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat Crashes in TN; 13 Others On-Board

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members as well as other senior officials on board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The chopper crashed after having taken off from Sulur in Nilgiris, while it was heading to Wellington base.
Police sources told The Quint that at least three people have died in the crash with Rawat's wife, Madhulika, reportedly among them. However, no official confirmation on the same has been received yet from the local hospital.
A further three people have been rescued so far and a search operation is underway for the others. The three rescued have suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment in the district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an urgent meeting over the matter, after being briefed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources said. Singh is expected to leave for Wellington later in the day.
The IAF added that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. Visuals from the site of the helicopter crash showed massive flames and locals helping with the immediate rescue operations.
Sources confirmed to The Quint that the chopper was carrying nine passengers, two pilots and two crew members.
Defence communication accessed by The Quint with regard to the flight manifest shows that the chopper from Delhi to Sulur was carrying CDS Rawat and his wife, as well as Brigadier LS Lidder, Defence Adviser to Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, Vivek Kumar, B Sai Teja, and Hav Satpal.
Krishnaswamy, the first eyewitness to the crash who raised the alarm and informed the police, said that he saw the chopper crash into a tree, following which it caught on fire, with smoke engulfing the area.
"I heard a really loud noise and that's when I saw the helicopter approaching. As it was descending, it caught on fire. It crashed into a big tree here and immediately smoke engulfed the area. Then the entire chopper caught on fire. I immediately called the boy in the neighbourhood. He called the police and fire department," he said.
Army and police officials have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.
