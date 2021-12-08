RIP Madhulika Rawat: Wife of CDS Bipin Rawat Who Also Died in IAF Chopper Crash

Madhulika Rawat, wife of CDS Bipin Rawat, passed away along with her husband, and 11 others, after an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu.

Born on born 7 February, 1963 in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, Madhulika was the daughter of late politician Mrigendra Singh.

She had also served as the president of AWWA (Army Wives Welfare Association), a body that has been described on their website as "an association that works for the welfare of the spouses, children and dependents of Army personnel. It is aptly called the invisible hand that shapes the punch of the Indian Army." As per media reports, it is also one of the largest NGOs in India.