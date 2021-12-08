Mi-17V5 Chopper Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat That Crashed in TN Was Highly Advanced

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members as well as other senior officials on board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
While an inquiry has been ordered to look into the crash, here’s all you need to know about the Mi-17V5 helicopter.
Considered one of the most advanced choppers in the world, the Mi-17V5 is a twin-engine Russian-made military transport version of the Mi-8 helicopters regularly used for high-altitude operations.
India’s fleet owns about several dozens of these choppers, inducted between 2013 and 2018.
As per information on the website of the Russian arms supplier Rosoboronexport, the chopper can "carry personnel, cargo, and equipment inside the cargo cabin or on an external sling, drop tactical air assault forces and reconnaissance and sabotage groups, destroy ground targets and carry the wounded".
Its armament system includes unguided rockets (up to 80 S-8 80mm unguided aerial rockets), cannons (suspended pods with 23mm cannons and 250 rounds each), and small arms, as per the website.
The helicopter is also fitted with a self-defense system against heat seeker missiles, heavily-armored cockpit, vital systems and components, and features enhanced survivability.
The chopper, with a heavy armor protection, can operate in any geographical and climatic conditions, day and night, in adverse weather.
It also has the capability to land on unprepared sites at night and in limited adverse weather conditions, along with high target approach accuracy through the use of a satellite navigation system.
