5th Military Plane Crash This Year as CDS Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Goes Down in TN

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter, with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his staff, and family members as well as other senior officials on-board, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December.

At least five people have died in the crash, according to Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran. The chopper crashed after having taken off from Sulur in Nilgiris, while it was heading to Wellington base.