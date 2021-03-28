In 75th Edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi Thanks Listeners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all the listeners as he addressed the nation through the 75th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, 28 March.
“I express thanks to all the listeners of Mann ki Baat, since this journey just wouldn’t have been possible without your support. It seems like just yesterday when we had embarked upon this journey of thoughts and ideas,” PM Modi said.
The program comes as the nation marks the beginning of Holi festivities by lighting a bonfire (Holika Dahan).
Earlier, PM Modi took to Twitter to seek suggestions on topics for him to discuss on future editions of Mann Ki Baat.
On the 74th edition of the programme in February, he had focussed on the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), urging people to use indigenous products.
