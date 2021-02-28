‘National Spirit’: PM Modi on Atmanirbhar Bharat in Mann Ki Baat

While addressing the nation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is not just a government policy, “it’s national spirit.”

PM Modi was addressing the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme when he said, “When people feel proud of indigenous products, then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain economic programme but becomes national spirit.”

He further conveyed his greetings on the occasion of National Science Day and urged to make science more popular across the country.

“Today is National Science Day. It is dedicated to the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by scientist Dr CV Raman. Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science,” he said.