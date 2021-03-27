Was Modi Arrested for Bangladesh Satyagraha? Here’s What We Know

During his recent visit to Bangladesh, his first international trip since the pandemic, a particular statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caused quite a stir.

“I must have been 20-22 years old when my colleagues and I participated in the Satyagraha for Bangladesh’s freedom. I even courted arrest for the same,” Modi said while addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's Independence and the birth centenary of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka. Modi was speaking in the presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Since that statement, political circles and, of course, social media have been abuzz with many disbelieving the Prime Minister's claims. However, this was not the first time that he made the assertion.