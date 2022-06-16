40% Newly Elected Rajya Sabha Members Have Criminal Cases Against Them: Survey

A survey of the newly elected Rajya Sabha members conducted by the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Rights (ADR) was released on Thursday, 16 June, which stated that 40 percent of the newly elected members have declared criminal cases, while 12 percent have serious criminal cases pending against them.

A joint statement issued by the National Election Watch and ADR clarified that the survey report has been prepared based on the affidavits filed by the different candidates who contested the recent Rajya Sabha polls to fill the vacant seats from different states in the Upper House.

"Out of the 57 MPs analysed, 23 (40 percent) have declared criminal cases against them, while 12 (21 percent) have serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, theft etc, lodged against their names," the joint survey report said.