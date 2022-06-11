Rajya Sabha Polls: Congress Expels Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for Cross-Voting

The Congress on Saturday, 11 June, expelled Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions, including the post of the special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls held on Friday.

In a major defeat for the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were elected for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana on Saturday, after overnight vote counting.

Congress candidate and senior leader Ajay Maken, who had been touted to win by the party, lost the polls by a small margin.