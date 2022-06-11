Rajya Sabha: How BJP Pundits Got Math Right to Register Wins Across States

The results for the elections to 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Haryana have been declared. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies (National Democratic Alliance) have won nine seats (-2), the Congress and allies (United Progressive Alliance) have won seven seats (+2).

The BJP won three seats each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and one seat each in Haryana and Rajasthan. One of the two media barons whom the party was backing as Independent candidates in Haryana won, while the other in Rajasthan lost out to wily Jadugar Ashok Gehlot.

The party’s efforts to win an extra seat each in the four states have fructified, with the exception of Rajasthan.

Of the 41 unopposed MPs elected earlier, 17 (-1) were from the NDA, 10 (-1) from the UPA, and 14 (+2) from regional parties.