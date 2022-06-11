BJP Suspends Rajasthan MLA Shobha Rani For Cross-Voting in Rajya Sabha Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 10 June suspended its Rajasthan MLA Shobha Rani Kushwah for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also wrote to the Dholpur MLA, asking her to clarify why she voted against the party's whip.

The Congress won three seats, while the BJP bagged one. BJP-backed media baron Subhash Chandra, however, faced a defeat in the poll.