29 Held for Ranchi Violence, Prohibitory Orders Still in Place: Police

Twenty-nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that erupted in Jharkhand capital Ranchi after Friday prayers on 10 June, while investigations are underway to identify miscreants and prevent any further communal tension, the police said on Wednesday, 15 June.

Two persons were killed and more than two dozen people critically injured, as protests and clashes over controversial remarks by now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders rocked the city on 10 June.

Tension continue to prevail in the capital with prohibitory orders under section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) still in force in parts of the city, and security deployment augmented to avoid any recurrence of Friday's mayhem.